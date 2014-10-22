ABC Orders 'Shark Tank' Spin-Off

ABC has ordered 10 one-hour episodes of a Shark Tank spin-off series.

Beyond the Tank will check in with past Shark Tank contestants who struck deals with the show's investors to help fuel businesses. The new series will be produced by the same production team behind Shark Tank — Sony Pictures Television and United Artists Media Group with executive producers Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill and Phil Gurin.

The most recent episode of Shark Tank drew a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 in Nielsen live-plus-same-day numbers Oct. 17, outperforming all other Friday-night broadcast shows.

No premiere date for After the Tank has been announced.