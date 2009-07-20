ABC Orders 'Shaq Vs.'

ABC has ordered Shaq Vs. a one-hour unscripted series starring NBA star Shaquille O'Neal. Each episode of the series will pit the 7 foot -1 inch O'Neal against a star player from another sport. Among the other athletes on board are Michael Phelps, who will challenge Shaq in swimming, Ben Roethlisberger, who will take him on in football, Serene Williams in tennis, Oscar De La Hoya in boxing, Albert Pujols in baseball and Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh in beach volleyball.

To even the playing field, the other athletes will have to deal with a handicap of Shaq's choosing.

Shaq Vs. will premiere August 18 at 9 p.m. on ABC. The series is from Media Rights Capital and Dick Clark Productions.

Orly Adelson, Will Staeger and Barry Adelman, Shaquille O'Neal, Scott Messick and Perry Rogers serve as Executive Producers for the series.