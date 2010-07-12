ABC Orders Second Season of Summer Drama ‘Rookie Blue’
ABC has ordered a
second season of summer replacement series Rookie
Blue, the network announced July 12.
The series premiered
three weeks ago to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It has since trended
down slightly, but its ratings are good enough to make it the top-rated
scripted drama of the summer class. ABC also bowed Scoundrels and The Gates
while NBC has Persons Unknown and Fox
has The Good Guys. On the scripted
front, CBS has stuck to its crime procedurals this summer.
Rookie Blue is a co-production
with Canada's Canwest and E1 Entertainment. It is shot in Toronto and as such
costs considerably less than in-season network dramas. It is airing Thursday's
at 9 p.m. in place of Grey's Anatomy,
which has a particularly dismal rerun record. The second season of Rookie Blue is currently in development
and will go into production later this summer.
"We're very pleased
that the show has connected with viewers, especially considering the challenge
of finding an audience in the summer, and are excited to pick it up for a
second season," Quinn Taylor, senior vice president of acquisitions for ABC
Entertainment Group, said in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.