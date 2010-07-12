ABC Orders Second Season of Summer Drama ‘Rookie Blue’

ABC has ordered a

second season of summer replacement series Rookie

Blue, the network announced July 12.





The series premiered

three weeks ago to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It has since trended

down slightly, but its ratings are good enough to make it the top-rated

scripted drama of the summer class. ABC also bowed Scoundrels and The Gates

while NBC has Persons Unknown and Fox

has The Good Guys. On the scripted

front, CBS has stuck to its crime procedurals this summer.



Rookie Blue is a co-production

with Canada's Canwest and E1 Entertainment. It is shot in Toronto and as such

costs considerably less than in-season network dramas. It is airing Thursday's

at 9 p.m. in place of Grey's Anatomy,

which has a particularly dismal rerun record. The second season of Rookie Blue is currently in development

and will go into production later this summer.





"We're very pleased

that the show has connected with viewers, especially considering the challenge

of finding an audience in the summer, and are excited to pick it up for a

second season," Quinn Taylor, senior vice president of acquisitions for ABC

Entertainment Group, said in a statement.



