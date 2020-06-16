ABC Orders Season Two of ‘For Life’

ABC has renewed rookie drama For Life. Inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr., the show is a serialized legal and family drama about an imprisoned man who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit.

The series stars Nicholas Pinnock, Indira Varma, Joy Bryant, Mary Stuart Masterson, Boris McGiver and Dorian Missick.

Hank Steinberg is the creator, and executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson via G-Unit Film & Television, Doug Robinson and Alison Greenspan of Doug Robinson Productions and Isaac Wright, Jr.

“It has been a profound honor working with Isaac Wright, Jr. and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to create a show that, through the prism of Isaac's experience in our broken criminal justice system, has been able to highlight the racial inequality that plagues this country,” said Steinberg. “The show's renewal will allow us to continue to do that and I am extremely grateful to Sony Pictures Television and ABC for all of their support.”

For Life is a co-production of Sony Pictures Television Inc. and ABC Studios.

“It’s more than just a show, it’s a fight for justice and we’re keeping the fight going,” said Jackson. “Isaac Wright Jr stood up to the system and won his freedom and now more than ever, we need to keep telling the story inspired by his life. Creator Hank Steinberg and his team of writers are ready to continue exploring and exposing the flaws in the system which is so important now more than ever. I told you it would happen.”