ABC Orders 'Rising Star' for Summer 2014

ABC is taking another swing at a summer singing competition.

The network on Monday ordered 10 episodes of Rising Star, based on the Israeli series of the same that premiered to huge ratings in that country this fall. The competition series allows viewers to vote in real time to determine if the singer should advance in the competition (it remains to be seen how the show would handle the U.S.' multiple time zones).

Rising Star is the first format from the newly-created joint venture between Keshet International and DC Media, Keshet DCP. The format has also been sold to France, Germany, Italy and Russia. Rising Star is produced by Tedy Productions for Keshet Broadcasting.

ABC previously tried its hand at summer singing competition series last year with Duets, which struggled with just a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.93 million total viewers.