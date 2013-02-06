ABC Orders Mystery Reality Series from 'CSI' Creator

ABC has picked up the new mystery reality competition series Whodunnit? from CSI creator Anthony E. Zuiker to air on the network this summer.

In Whodunnit, which is Zuiker's first primetime reality series, 13 amateur contestants will use crime scene investigation techniques to uncover evidence to reveal who among them is the killer. Players will live together in an estate and must solve a new crime each week to advance in the game, which will award a $250,000 prize.

ABC has ordered nine episodes of the series, which is produced by Zuiker's Dare to Pass and Chris Abrego's 51 Minds, with both men serving as executive producers.

Whodunnit joins scripted dramas Motive and Mistresses as new entries on ABC's summer schedule.