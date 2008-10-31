ABC Orders More 'Samantha Who?'
By B&C Staff
ABC has ordered seven more episodes of sophomore comedy Samantha Who?
With a stable of new comedies, as well as veteran half-hours including Scrubs and According to Jim, still on the sidelines, the network ordered two fewer than the normal back-nine of the ABC Studios show.
The show has been a solid player for ABC on Monday nights, averaging a 2.8 rating/7 share in the adult 18-49 demo and 10.5 million viewers overall.
