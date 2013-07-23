ABC Orders Limited Series 'The Assets'

ABC has ordered a limited series about the Cold War titled The Assets, to air in 2014.

Based on the book Circle of Treason: A C.I.A. Account of Traitor Aldrich Ames and the Man He Betrayed by veteran CIA officers Sandra Grimes and Jeanne Vertefeuille, the series will look at the true, personal stories of the conclusion of the Cold War as told by the CIA.

The Assets will be produced by Lincoln Square Productions and executive produced by Morgan Hertzan, Rudy Bednar and Andrew Chapman.

At its upfront in May, ABC Entertainment Group president Paul Lee laid out a strategy to use limited series to replace repeats of some of its serialized dramas on the schedule. It had previously ordered two limited series, Betrayal and Resurrection.

TV Newser first reported the story.