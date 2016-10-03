ABC Orders ‘Gong Show’ Revival Produced By Will Arnett

ABC announced Monday it is bringing back untraditional talent show competition series The Gong Show.

The show has been greenlit for 10 episodes and will feature a revolving panel of judges.

Gong Show will be executive produced by Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue Productions, Den of Thieves and Principato Young Entertainment. Among the executive producers are Will Arnett, Evan Prager, Jesse Ignjatovic and Peter Principato. Jared Morell, Jordan Barrow and Marc Forman will co-executive produce.

“ABC has tapped into the nostalgia and excitement of primetime game shows,” said Rob Mills, senior VP, alternative series, specials & late-night programming. “We are thrilled to add The Gong Show to ABC’s schedule spearheaded by the incomparable Will Arnett.”

The revival will join several game show reboots on ABC, including $100,000 Pyramid, Celebrity Family Feud, To Tell the Truth and Match Game.