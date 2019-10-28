ABC Orders Full Seasons for ‘Mixed-ish’ and ‘Stumptown’

ABC rookies Mixed-ish and Stumptown have received full-season orders, and The Rookie got a spring season pickup. Mixed-ish spun off from Black-ish. Stumptown is based on a graphic novel.

Cop drama The Rookie debuted last fall.

“This fall, Stumptown has delivered a rich, inventive and fun thrill ride each week with a stellar cast that features one of the most fearless female characters at the center; Mixed-ish has established itself as one of the sharpest, funniest and most original new comedies of the season; and The Rookie has continued to bring compelling storytelling and powerful performances to its passionate and loyal fan base,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “Thanks to the brilliant creative teams behind these series, along with the phenomenal casts and crews, for delivering three incredibly entertaining and distinctive shows. We’re so proud of this great crop of shows that are all off to strong starts this fall, and we can’t wait to bring more fantastic episodes to our schedule this season.”

Mixed-ish is executive produced by Kenya Barris, Tracee Ellis Ross, Peter Saji, Karin Gist, Randall Winston, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. Tika Sumpter, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Christina Anthony and Arica Himmel are in the cast.

Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders. Creator and executive producer Jason Richman and co-showrunner and executive producer Matt Olmstead produce the series along with Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, Greg Rucka, Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood. The drama is produced by ABC Studios.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion. Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman are executive producers. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.