ABC Orders Full Season of Pushing Daisies

ABC gave Pushing Daisies a full-season order.

The network picked up the back nine of the whimsical drama starring Lee Pace and Anna Friel as would-be paramours who can’t touch each other lest she drop dead. The show generated overwhelmingly positive critical buzz and has been winning its Wednesday-night time slot in the 18-49 demographic, averaging about 11 million viewers.

Pushing Daisies is the second new ABC series to get a full-season order. Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice, which anchors Wednesdays at 9 p.m., also received a full-season nod. And odds are that Dirty Sexy Money, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m., will get the call for additional episodes.

So far, there have been two new-season casualties: CBS musical drama Viva Laughlinand The CW infotainment entry Online Nation.