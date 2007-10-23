ABC Orders Full Season of Pushing Daisies
ABC gave Pushing Daisies a full-season order.
The network picked up the back nine of the whimsical drama starring Lee Pace and Anna Friel as would-be paramours who can’t touch each other lest she drop dead. The show generated overwhelmingly positive critical buzz and has been winning its Wednesday-night time slot in the 18-49 demographic, averaging about 11 million viewers.
Pushing Daisies is the second new ABC series to get a full-season order. Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Private Practice, which anchors Wednesdays at 9 p.m., also received a full-season nod. And odds are that Dirty Sexy Money, which airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m., will get the call for additional episodes.
So far, there have been two new-season casualties: CBS musical drama Viva Laughlinand The CW infotainment entry Online Nation.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.