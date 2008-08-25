ABC Orders Five Series

If it’s August, it must be time for networks to pick up a series or five, at least in the strange post-strike world of 2008, so ABC on Monday ordered five series.

Cupid, from ABC Studios and Sony Pictures Television, is another shot at an ABC show that ran in the 1990’s about a guy who thinks he is cupid.

Better Off Ted, from 20th Century Fox, is an office-based comedy.

Single With Parents, from ABC Studios and DreamWorks, is a comedy with Alyssa Milano attached.

The Unusuals, from SPT, and Castle, from ABC Studios and Beacon, are both police procedurals.