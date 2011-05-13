ABC Orders 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Pan Am,' More

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

ABC has picked up 12 series for next season, seven dramas

and five comedies, beefing up its slate for next TV season.

Charlie's Angels, a remake of the original 1970s

ABC series stars Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh as the three

female detectives who work for the mysterious Charlie.

Pan Am, is a period soap about a group of

stewardesses and pilots juggling love affairs and spying in the mid-1960s.

Christina Ricci stars in the series from Sony Pictures Television.

Good Christian Belles (formerly Good Christian

Bitches), stars Leslie Bibb as a recent divorcee who moves her two kids

back to the affluent Dallas neighborhood where she grew up after her marriage

ends in scandal. Kristin Chenoweth and Annie Potts co-star in the ABC Studios

series, which names Darren Star as a producer.

Apartment 23 is a comedy originally developed for

Fox about nice girl from the Midwest (Dreama Walker) who moves in with a party

girl roommate (Krysten Ritter) in New York City. James Van Der Beek co-stars in

the single-camera series from 20th TV.

The Tim Allen vehicle, Last Man Standing, has the

former Home Improvement star returning to the network in another family

comedy, this time as a male fighting his manhood while surrounded by women.

Scandal (formerly Damage Control) is a

drama about a crisis PR consultant (Kerry Washington) from ABC Studios and

executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

The fantasy drama Once Upon a Time is about a

woman who is drawn into a town where fairy tales might be real by a boy claiming

to be her son. Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love) co-stars as Snow White in the

ABC Studios production.

Revenge, from ABC Studios, a modern take on The

Count of Monte Cristo is about a young woman (Emily VanCamp) who moves to the

Hamptons.

The River stars Eloise Mumford (Lone Star)

in this ABC Studios drama about a crew in search of a missing adventurer in the

Amazon.

Work It is a multi-camera comedy about two

out-of-work car salesmen who dress as women to land jobs as pharmaceutical

reps.

Single-camera comedy Suburgatory stars Jane Levy

as a fish-out-of-water New Yorker who moves to the suburbs. Cheryl Hines, Jeremy

Sisto and Alan Tudyk co-star in the laffer from Warner Bros. TV.

Man Up, a single camera comedy from ABC Studios

tells the story of what it takes to survive as a modern man through the eyes of

three best friends and the women in their lives.

ABC will officially unveil its fall schedule at its

upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday.