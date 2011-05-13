ABC Orders 'Charlie's Angels,' 'Pan Am,' More
Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts
ABC has picked up 12 series for next season, seven dramas
and five comedies, beefing up its slate for next TV season.
Charlie's Angels, a remake of the original 1970s
ABC series stars Minka Kelly, Rachael Taylor and Annie Ilonzeh as the three
female detectives who work for the mysterious Charlie.
Pan Am, is a period soap about a group of
stewardesses and pilots juggling love affairs and spying in the mid-1960s.
Christina Ricci stars in the series from Sony Pictures Television.
Good Christian Belles (formerly Good Christian
Bitches), stars Leslie Bibb as a recent divorcee who moves her two kids
back to the affluent Dallas neighborhood where she grew up after her marriage
ends in scandal. Kristin Chenoweth and Annie Potts co-star in the ABC Studios
series, which names Darren Star as a producer.
Apartment 23 is a comedy originally developed for
Fox about nice girl from the Midwest (Dreama Walker) who moves in with a party
girl roommate (Krysten Ritter) in New York City. James Van Der Beek co-stars in
the single-camera series from 20th TV.
The Tim Allen vehicle, Last Man Standing, has the
former Home Improvement star returning to the network in another family
comedy, this time as a male fighting his manhood while surrounded by women.
Scandal (formerly Damage Control) is a
drama about a crisis PR consultant (Kerry Washington) from ABC Studios and
executive producer Shonda Rhimes.
The fantasy drama Once Upon a Time is about a
woman who is drawn into a town where fairy tales might be real by a boy claiming
to be her son. Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love) co-stars as Snow White in the
ABC Studios production.
Revenge, from ABC Studios, a modern take on The
Count of Monte Cristo is about a young woman (Emily VanCamp) who moves to the
Hamptons.
The River stars Eloise Mumford (Lone Star)
in this ABC Studios drama about a crew in search of a missing adventurer in the
Amazon.
Work It is a multi-camera comedy about two
out-of-work car salesmen who dress as women to land jobs as pharmaceutical
reps.
Single-camera comedy Suburgatory stars Jane Levy
as a fish-out-of-water New Yorker who moves to the suburbs. Cheryl Hines, Jeremy
Sisto and Alan Tudyk co-star in the laffer from Warner Bros. TV.
Man Up, a single camera comedy from ABC Studios
tells the story of what it takes to survive as a modern man through the eyes of
three best friends and the women in their lives.
ABC will officially unveil its fall schedule at its
upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.