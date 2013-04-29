ABC Orders Celebrity Singing Competition Series

ABC has ordered a reality series where celebrities will try to impersonate famous musicians.

In Sing Your Face Off, five celebrities will be transformed and trained to perform as legendary musical icons. The six-episode series is produced by Endemol USA. Georgie Hurford-Jones serves as executive producer. Casting is underway for the series, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Sing Your Face Off is based on the popular format Your Face Sounds Familiar, created by Endemol Spain, which has been sold to 20 countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia.