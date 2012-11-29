ABC Orders Additional Episodes for 'Malibu Country,' 'Last Man Standing'

ABC has picked up five additional episodes for its Friday comedy block of Malibu Country and Last Man Standing, upping each's count to 18 for the season.

The Reba McEntire comedy Malibu Country opened to a solid 2.3 rating with adults 18-49 on Nov. 2, as well as 8.9 million total viewers. Last Man Standing began its second season with a 2.1 rating as Malibu's lead-in. Both have since averaged a 2.2 rating in Live+7.

For the season, ABC has given full-season orders to new series Nashville, The Neighbors and sophomore drama Scandal, while canceling 666 Park Avenue and Last Resort.