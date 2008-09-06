ABC Orders 13 Episodes of In the Motherhood

ABC is picking up 13 episodes of In the Motherhood, a comedy based on a popular online series of the same name.

Casting for the series, which is from ABC Studios, is currently taking place.

Executive producers will be Jennifer Konner, Alexandra Rushfield, Stu Bloomberg, David Lang and Peter Tortorici. Original partners Sprint Nextel, Suave and Mindshare are also expected to remain involved.

The order follows five others ABC made last month.