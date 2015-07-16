ABC to Offer Saturday Night NBA Games

ESPN will expand its National Basketball Association coverage next year by adding live game telecasts on Saturday nights via sister broadcast network ABC beginning in January, the network said Thursday.

Launching on Jan. 23, ESPN on ABC will offer weekly primetime games beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET), preceded by the NBA Countdown pre-game show, ESPN president John Skipper and Disney/ABC TV president Ben Sherwood said.

With the addition of the Saturday night games, ESPN and ABC will offer NBA telecasts on four days a week from January to April. ESPN will air games on Wednesdays and Fridays, while ABC televises games on Saturdays and Sundays.

