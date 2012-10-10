ABC News/Univision Network to Be Basedin Miami

The joint venture network from ABC News

and Univision has found a home base in Miami, Fla., it was announced Wednesday.

That keeps the currently unnamed

company, which will be a news and lifestyle network for U.S. Hispanics, in the

same city where Univision Networks is already headquartered.

"This is a continuation of

Univision's investment in Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida,"

said Cesar Conde, president of Univision Networks. "The Miami-based

operation will be the largest of its kind with state-of-the-art production

capabilities that will generate new jobs and attract television's brightest

talent to South Florida.



The companies also announced a new

hire, Miguel Ferrer, who will be the first digital executive producer for the

new network, overseeing all digital properties, including the JV's website thatlaunched last month.

He was most recently managing editor of the Huffinton

Post's Black Voices, Latino Voices and Voces sites.

The president and CEO and other

management executives are to be announced later this year, with the network

expected to launch in summer 2013.