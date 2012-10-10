ABC News/Univision Network to Be Basedin Miami
The joint venture network from ABC News
and Univision has found a home base in Miami, Fla., it was announced Wednesday.
That keeps the currently unnamed
company, which will be a news and lifestyle network for U.S. Hispanics, in the
same city where Univision Networks is already headquartered.
"This is a continuation of
Univision's investment in Miami-Dade County and the State of Florida,"
said Cesar Conde, president of Univision Networks. "The Miami-based
operation will be the largest of its kind with state-of-the-art production
capabilities that will generate new jobs and attract television's brightest
talent to South Florida.
The companies also announced a new
hire, Miguel Ferrer, who will be the first digital executive producer for the
new network, overseeing all digital properties, including the JV's website thatlaunched last month.
He was most recently managing editor of the Huffinton
Post's Black Voices, Latino Voices and Voces sites.
The president and CEO and other
management executives are to be announced later this year, with the network
expected to launch in summer 2013.
