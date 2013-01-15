ABC News, Yahoo to Live Stream the Inauguration

As part of their digital news partnership, ABC News and

Yahoo News will be offering extensive coverage on digital platforms of the 2013

Presidential Inauguration of Barack Obama, with extensive content on

ABCNews.com, Yahoo News, GoodMorningAmerica.com, ABC News' iPad and iPhone

apps, ABC News affiliate websites and the ABC News YouTube channel.





The coverage by ABC and Yahoo will start with a special

report at 11:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 20. This will be followed by a

continuous live stream on Monday, Jan. 21 from 9:30a.m. that will be anchored

by ABC News' Dan Harris along with Yahoo News' Olivier Knox.





Evening coverage will continue with a live feed from both

inaugural balls on Jan. 21.





The next day, the two companies will stream a post-inaugural

show After: The Second Inauguration of

President Barack Obama on Jan. 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET.





A number of ABC News anchors and correspondents will also

contribute to the live streams.





The effort will also include a number of interactive

features and additional content.