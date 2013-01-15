ABC News, Yahoo to Live Stream the Inauguration
As part of their digital news partnership, ABC News and
Yahoo News will be offering extensive coverage on digital platforms of the 2013
Presidential Inauguration of Barack Obama, with extensive content on
ABCNews.com, Yahoo News, GoodMorningAmerica.com, ABC News' iPad and iPhone
apps, ABC News affiliate websites and the ABC News YouTube channel.
The coverage by ABC and Yahoo will start with a special
report at 11:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 20. This will be followed by a
continuous live stream on Monday, Jan. 21 from 9:30a.m. that will be anchored
by ABC News' Dan Harris along with Yahoo News' Olivier Knox.
Evening coverage will continue with a live feed from both
inaugural balls on Jan. 21.
The next day, the two companies will stream a post-inaugural
show After: The Second Inauguration of
President Barack Obama on Jan. 22 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
A number of ABC News anchors and correspondents will also
contribute to the live streams.
The effort will also include a number of interactive
features and additional content.
