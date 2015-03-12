ABC News, Yahoo Expand Partnership

ABC News and Yahoo are expanding upon their four-year relationship, which will include the addition of Yahoo-branded segments on Good Morning America.

Beginning March 16, GMA will launch a new daily “Yahoo Your Day” series, featuring top Yahoo personalities Joe Zee, Bobbi Brown and Kerry Diamond. Flickr images will be integrated into GMA weather reports, while the Social Square will now feature Tumblr.

The two companies will also beef up their collaboration on major news, specifically the 2016 Presidential Election. Content from Yahoo’s Global News anchor Katie Couric will be distributed across ABC News. Prior to coming to Yahoo, Couric had been a special correspondent for ABC News and launched a daytime talk show with Disney-ABC Domestic Television.

Clips from Disney-ABC Television Group shows, including Scandal, How to Get Away with Murder, Grey’s Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Dancing with the Stars, will now be available on Yahoo Screen and Yahoo TV.

ABC News’ partnership with Yahoo has been hugely successful since it began in 2011. The Yahoo-ABC News Network has been the top source for news and information online for 34 straight months, reaching over 129 million people per month across the combined digital platforms.

GoodMorningAmerica.com on Yahoo is the top morning show website, averaging 39 million monthly desktop video views. Among those who get their news on mobile devices, Yahoo-ABC News boasts the largest market share with 62%.