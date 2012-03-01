ABC News Ups Goldston, Cibrowski to New Roles

ABC News President Ben Sherwood on Thursday announced the

promotion of James Goldston to senior VP of content and development and Tom

Cibrowski to senior executive producer of Good

Morning America. The changes are effective immediately.

The executive shift, first reported by B&C last month,

puts Goldston, previously senior executive producer of GMA, in a new executive role overseeing ABC News programs and their

executive producers. He will also develop new shows for broadcast, cable and

distribution.

Cibrowski, who was executive producer of GMA and already running much of the

day-to-day operations of the show, will replace Goldston at the helm of the

number-two rated morning program.

Goldston joined ABC's 20/20

in 2004 and went on to be executive producer of Nightline where he took the broadcast from number three to number

one in late night with a focus on more tabloid-friendly stories. He moved to

his role at GMA in February 2011.

Nightline's executive producer is Jeanmarie Condon.

Cibrowski joined GMA

in 2002 after starting his career at ABC News as a desk assistant and logging

time at its bureaus in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Seattle.