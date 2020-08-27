ABC News to Host President Trump Town Hall

ABC will host President Trump at a town hall Sept. 15. Called The Presidential Town Hall: Your Voice, Your Vote, Your Questions, the one-hour live event happens at 9 p.m. ET. George Stephanopoulos, chief anchor at ABC News, anchors the event. Undecided voters will make up the audience.

The Presidential Town Hall happens in Philadelphia. Marc Burstein is executive producing for ABC.

ABC News said it has offered to host a town hall with Joe Biden, Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president.

Streaming channel ABC News Live will have pre- and post-show coverage.