ABC News Taps Victor Oquendo as a Correspondent

Victor Oquendo has joined ABC News as a correspondent, according to ABC News president James Goldston in a memo to staffers.

Oquendo has been the weekday evening anchor for ABC affiliate WPLG Miami.

Oquendo joined WPLG in January 2010.

"I’m excited for Victor to bring his considerable talents and his true depth of knowledge to our reporting," said Goldston. "Victor knows Miami and the region intimately. He grew up in Miami and caught the reporting bug early. He would tag along with his parents to work – both of whom worked at Univision, where his mother still co-anchors 'Aqui y Ahora.'"

Oquendo is no stranger to network news operations himself. As a student at the University of Miami studying broadcast journalism, he interned for CBS Evening News.