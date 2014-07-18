ABC News Taps Rob Marciano as Senior Meteorologist

In a note from ABC News president James Goldston, ABC announced Friday that Rob Marciano will join ABC News as senior meteorologist.

Marciano will work with Good Morning America Weekend and report on the extreme weather team across all ABC News broadcasts and platforms.

“Rob is a versatile storyteller with the ability to effortlessly engage with viewers,” Goldston said in his note. “From tornadoes and blizzards to avalanches and mudslides, Rob has covered some of the biggest weather events and natural disasters in recent memory. His riveting reports from the field during Hurricane Katrina and the BP oil spill were recognized with the prestigious Peabody award.”

Prior to joining ABC News, Marciano co-anchored Entertainment Tonight since 2013. Before that, he worked at CNN as a news and weather anchor.

Marciano, a graduate of Cornell University, started his career as a weather anchor at WVIT in Connecticut.

CBS Television Distribution did not immediately respond for comment on who would replace Marciano at Entertainment Tonight.