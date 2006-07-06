ABC News Taps New Anchor

ABC News has hired Christianne Klein as an overnight and early-morning news anchor and a correspondent for ABC News, based in New York.

Klein, formerly a reporter and weekend co-anchor of the evening newscasts for ABC's Washington affiliate, WJLA, will now contribute to ABC's World News Now, World News This Morning and Good Morning America, as well as ABC News Now.

Prior to WJLA, Klein was an anchor and reporter at the CBS affiliate in Salt Lake City, KUTV. Before that, she was the main evening-news anchor and reporter at KNVN, the NBC affiliate in Chico, Calif. She started in TV at Wellesley College in 1998.