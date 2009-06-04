ABC News Shifts Global Assignments

ABC News is moving around two of its global correspondents, and adding a third.

Beijing correspondent Stephanie Sy will be moving to New York. Sy had been ABC's Beijing correspondent since 2007, and had served before in its New York bureau and for NewsOne.

Clarissa Ward, who had been based in Moscow, now moves to Beijing. Ward had previously served as a correspondent for Fox News in Beirut and Baghdad.

Alexander Marquardt is joining ABC News as a digital reporter based out of Moscow. Marquardt had been with CNN, where he was an off-air reporter, embedded with several different candidates during the 2008 election. He has also been an anchor for Channel One News.