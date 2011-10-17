ABC News Sets New Hampshire Debate for Saturday BeforePrimary

ABC News and its affiliate WMUR-TV have scheduled their

planned Republican presidential debate for the Saturday before the New

Hampshire primary.

Diane Sawyer and George Stephanopoulos are set to moderate with

WMUR anchor Josh McElveen from Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. The

debate will air on Saturday at 9 p.m. on ABC and excerpts will replay on This Week the following morning.

"The days between Iowa and New Hampshire have often been

make-or-break for candidates, and we look forward to putting the crucial

questions of the day to the contenders for the Republican nomination," ABC News

President Ben Sherwood said when the debate was first announced last January. "We

are confident that voters in New Hampshire, and across the country, will be

able to make even better decisions after watching this debate."

ABC News previously partnered with its Hearst-owned

affiliate WMUR for back-to-back Democratic and Republican presidential debates

in 2008 at the same point in that primary season.