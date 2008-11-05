ABC News Sets New Assignments

As a new administration begins its transition, ABC News is transitioning some of its top correspondents as well.

Jake Tapper, who has been senior national and political correspondent, becomes chief White House correspondent to go along with a new chief in the White House.

He replaces Martha Raddatz, who moves over to senior foreign affairs correspondent. Jonathan Karl, who had been senior national security correspondent--a role Raddatz will assume with her new beat--becomes senior congressional correspondent.