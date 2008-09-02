ABC News Secures Sit-Down with McCain

ABC News secured the first in-depth post-vice-president-pick interview with Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

Charles Gibson will sit down with McCain in St. Paul, Minn. The interview will air Wednesday on World News and Nightline and Thursday on Good Morning America.

ABC News is billing the McCain interview as an "exclusive," calling it McCain's only interview during the Republican National Convention this week.

Interest in McCain peaked with his surprise choice for a running mate, Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

CBS News -- which aired a joint interview with Democratic ticket Sens. Barack Obama (Ill.) and Joe Biden (Del.) last Sunday on 60 Minutes -- and every other news organization has made overtures to McCain and his running mate.

But Palin's coming-out party will apparently be her speech at the Republican National Convention, where she is expected to take the stage Wednesday.