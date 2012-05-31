ABC News Schedules Documentary Series 'NY Med'
Following up on its previous medical documentary series Hopkins and Boston Med, ABC News has slated a new eight-part docuseries set at New
York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City.
NY Med follows the
attending surgeons -- including talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz -- at Presbyterian's
Columbia and Weill Cornell Medical Centers for a full year, documenting the
daily mayhem and miracles of an ER staff.
The series premiere Tuesday, July 10, at 10 p.m. NY Med is executive-produced by Terence
Wrong.
