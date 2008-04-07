ABC News Promotes Cathie Levine
Cathie Levine, executive director of media relations for ABC News, was named vice president of communications.
Along with senior VP Jeffrey Schneider, to whom she reports, Levine will oversee all news communications for the Disney-ABC Television Group, including TV, radio and new media.
Levin has been with ABC since 2001, when she joined as a publicist for World News Tonight. She was named executive director of media relations in 2005.
