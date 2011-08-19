ABC News Plans Serieson Hunger Crisis in U.S.

ABC News will launch a division-wide series called Hunger at

Home: Crisis on America with a full day of reports on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

ABC World News weekend anchor David Muir, Steve Osunsami,

chief health and medical editor Dr. Richard Besser and Deborah Roberts will

report on the growing number of American families who go hungry.

The reports -- which will air on TV on Good Morning America,

World News with Diane Sawyer and Nightline - will also highlight ways that viewers

can help fight hunger in their communities.

"One of the most powerful things we can do as

journalists is to shine a spotlight -- the full power and reach of ABC News --

when people need help," said ABC News President Ben Sherwood. "We believe our audience will be moved by the

stories of Americans struggling to feed their families. And we know they will

be inspired to action when they learn the simple things they can do to make a

difference."