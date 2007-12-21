ABC News Outlines Iowa Caucus Coverage

ABC has outlined its coverage plans for the Iowa caucuses.

World News With Charles Gibson and Nightline will both be originating from Des Moines on Wednedsay, Jan. 2, and Thursday, Jan. 3, when the caucuses will be held, the first official read on the 2008 presidential campaign.



Jan. 3 coverage will also include Diane Sawyer and Chris Cuomo anchoring Good Morning America from Des Moines, with George Stephanopoulos, a veteran of the caucus/primary circuit as a top Clinton aide, reporting on all broadcasts.



ABC will air special reports in primetime, anchored by World News' Charlie Gibson.



ABCNEWS.com will provide caucus results in real time via a searchable database with exit polling updates, and everyone will be posting to its Political Radar blog.



ABC News Now, the network's digital channel, will feature a blast from the past, with Sam Donaldson anchoring the coverage. But it will also be a blast from the future, with Iowa college students dispatched with Web cams to various caucus locations. There will also be live reports from campaign headquarters.



Donaldson and Cokie Roberts will also provide analysis for ABC NewsOne, the network's affiliate news service, which is also covering it with correspondents Jeremy Hubbard and Carla Wohl.