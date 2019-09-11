ABC News Offers Phil Hartman Special Sept. 19

ABC News examines the murder of Phil Hartman, star of Saturday Night Live, in The Last Days of Phil Hartman Sept. 19. Hartman was killed by his wife Brynn in 1998. She then killed herself.

Hartman voiced Troy McClure in The Simpsons and starred in comedy NewsRadio.

The ABC News special goes for two hours. It features an interview with Gregory Omdahl, Brynn’s brother, exclusive Hartman family videos and a never-before-seen interview with Hartman.

Julia Sweeney, also a cast member on Saturday Night Live, gives an interview, as do Andy Dick and Vicki Lewis from NewsRadio, Robert Morton, former executive producer of Late Night with David Letterman, and Mike Scully and Al Jean from The Simpsons.

Phil and Brynn were married for 10 years.

A toxicology report after the incident showed that Brynn was drunk and had cocaine and Zoloft in her system. The couple left behind a daughter and a son.

David Sloan is senior executive producer on the special and Matt Lombardi is executive producer.