ABC News to Offer NABET Employees Buyouts

ABC News told technical staff at ABC

News and ABC Daytime that buyouts will be offered for NABET studio and control

room employees. The cuts are a continuation of the 25% staff reduction at the

news division that began at the beginning of the year. It's unclear how many

positions the buyouts are targeted to eliminate as they are spread over the

news and daytime divisions, which encompasses The View and daytime soap operas.

More technical jobs have become

redundant as news programs, including local newscasts and some national

broadcasts transition to automated control rooms with robocams instead of directors,

for instance.

ABC News is installing an automated control

room at its 66th

Street studio. ABC flagship O&O WABC already has an automated control room.

The buyouts are expected to be complete

by the end of the year.

In February, ABC News announced a

"transformation" of the news division and the elimination of up to 400

employees. Many of those eliminations came through voluntary buyouts.