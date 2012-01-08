ABC News New Hampshire Debate Draws 6.3 Million Viewers

The ABC News Republican Presidental debate in New Hampshire

drew 6.25 million total viewers on Saturday from 9-11 p.m., making it the third

most-watched debate of the 2012 election cycle.

Saturday's debate placed behind the two most recent debates,

ABC's on Dec. 10 (7.63 million viewers) and Fox News' on Dec. 15 (6.71 million

viewers).

The broadcast also drew 1.73 million viewers in the 25-54

target demo and 1.4 million adults 18-49, according to Nielsen fast national

ratings. It tied as the third most-watched in the target demo, behind the two

most recent debates and tying MSNBC's Sept. 7 debate.

ABC's debate aired against the Detroit-New Orleans NFC Wild

Card Game on NBC, which attracted 27.9 million total viewers from 8-11 p.m.