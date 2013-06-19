ABC News Names Terry Moran London-Based Anchor

Nightline anchor Terry Moran is taking on a new role

at ABC News as a London-based anchor and chief foreign correspondent, ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced Wednesday. He starts

later this summer.

Sherwood also said that Dan

Abrams, currently a contributor on Good

Morning America, will replace Moran as anchor on Nightline

and will also serve as the network's chief legal affairs anchor. and contribute to ABC's The Lookout.Abrams will continue his role on GMA with a new branded segment and join the other Nightline anchors on ABC's new primetime hour The Lookout.

Moran served as ABC News' White House correspondent from

1999-2005, and has since reported on international stories for Nightline

from Iraq, Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay, Syria and Tahrir Square. A former Court

TV reporter (joining ABC News in 1997), he has also contributed to the

network's Supreme Court coverage, which he will continue this summer before the

move overseas.

"A brilliant writer and gifted storyteller, Terry has

the ability to see the story no one else sees, explain its importance to the

audience, and do it all in a stylish and compelling way," said ABC News

president Ben Sherwood. "International reporting has long been a hallmark

of ABC News and a part of Peter Jennings' legacy here. I look forward to Terry

taking his signature voice to all corners of the globe for ABC News."

Abrams joined ABC News in 2011 after spending many years at NBC News, where he anchored the programs Abrams Report and Verdict, was general manager of MSNBC and chief legal correspondent for NBC Nightly News. With the expansion of his role at ABC News, Abrams will step down as CEO of Abrams Media, a collection of websites including Mediaite that he founded in 2009.

"For nearly two decades Dan has delivered clear, incisive and intelligent analysis on television," Sherwood said.

"Dan brings a passion for news and an entrepreneurial zeal to all of his work."