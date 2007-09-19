ABC News Names New Asia Correspondent

Stephanie Sy is ABC News’ new Asia correspondent.

Sy, who joined ABC in 2003, has worked in the network’s London bureau, where she reported for various ABC News platforms and broadcasts including affiliate service NewsOne, ABCNews.com, World News Now and Good Morning America.

“Asia overall and China in particular have been important stories for some time, but they are growing in importance with each passing year,” ABC News president David Westin said in a statement.

Sy’s appointment, he continued, “is part of a larger ABC News commitment of attention and resources to this key part of the world.”

Sy will be based in Beijing. She essentially replaces ABC’s longtime Asia correspondent, Mark Litke. Earlier this year, ABC News declined to renew Litke’s contract, which expires in October.