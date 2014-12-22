ABC News Names Kendis Gibson Correspondent

ABC News has tapped Kendis Gibson as a correspondent. Gibson comes from WJLA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Washington that was purchased earlier this year by Sinclair, where he had been a weekend anchor and reporter.

Before joining WJLA, Gibson was a correspondent for CBS Newspath.

Kendis will initially be posted in New York for several months before moving to the Washington bureau.

ABC News president James Goldston announced the new hire in an email to the staff Monday.