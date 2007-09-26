ABC News Names Horng Correspondent

ABC News announced that Eric Horng, previously Chicago correspondent for ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service for ABC, will be joining the parent news organization as a correspondent.

ABC News president David Westin made the announcement: “Eric’s reporting from Chicago and around the country has been first-rate. As he takes on this new assignment, the news division’s broadcasts and platforms will all benefit from his contributions.”

Horng will contribute to all ABC News broadcasts and platforms. He will continue to be based out of Chicago.