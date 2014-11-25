ABC News Lands First Interview With Darren Wilson

ABC News and George Stephanopoulos have landed the first interview with Ferguson, Mo. police officer Darren Wilson.

The Good Morning America and This Week host tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon of him and Wilson, during an hour-long interview: “Just finished a more than hourlong interview with Officer Darren Wilson. No question off limits.”

The interview will air Tuesday night on World News Tonight and Nightline and on Wednesday’s Good Morning America. It will also be available across all ABC News platforms including ABCNews.com and ABC Radio.

The interview comes a day after a Missouri grand jury decided against indicting Wilson in the shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown, which has rocked the Missouri town. Following Monday’s announcement, numerous protests gathered and at least one building was set on fire.