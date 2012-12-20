ABC News' Jake Tapper Jumping to CNN

ABC News' senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper is

leaving the network to be the chief Washington correspondent at CNN and host a new

weekday program on the network beginning in 2013.

"We are thrilled to have Jake join CNN and take the

helm of a brand new weekday program," said Ken Jautz, executive VP of

CNN/U.S. "Jake is an exceptional reporter and communicator, and we look

forward to developing a program that takes advantage of all of his

strengths, his passion and his knowledge of national issues and events."

Tapper had covered the White House beat for ABC for the last

four years, and first joined the network in 2003.

Jonathan Karl will become ABC News' chief White House

correspondent, ABC News president Ben Sherwood said in a memo to staff

Thursday. Karl had been the network's senior political correspondent since

2010, and covered the Romney campaign during the most recent presidential

election. He first joined ABC News in 2003 as senior foreign affairs

correspondent.

Sherwood said Martha Raddatz will take on an expanded role

as ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent and will also replace Tapper

as the primary substitute anchor for This Week. When Christiane Amanpour

exited the Sunday morning public affairs program at the end of 2011, Tapper was

considered a likely candidate to replace her; instead George Stephanopoulos was

named to again assume the role.

Raddatz was formerly senior foreign affairs correspondent at ABC News and moderated this year's vice predisdential debate.

Tapper joins political director Amy Walter in departing ABC

News, whoalso announced Thursday she would leave the network to rejoin the Cook

Political Report.