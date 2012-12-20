ABC News' Jake Tapper Jumping to CNN
ABC News' senior White House correspondent Jake Tapper is
leaving the network to be the chief Washington correspondent at CNN and host a new
weekday program on the network beginning in 2013.
"We are thrilled to have Jake join CNN and take the
helm of a brand new weekday program," said Ken Jautz, executive VP of
CNN/U.S. "Jake is an exceptional reporter and communicator, and we look
forward to developing a program that takes advantage of all of his
strengths, his passion and his knowledge of national issues and events."
Tapper had covered the White House beat for ABC for the last
four years, and first joined the network in 2003.
Jonathan Karl will become ABC News' chief White House
correspondent, ABC News president Ben Sherwood said in a memo to staff
Thursday. Karl had been the network's senior political correspondent since
2010, and covered the Romney campaign during the most recent presidential
election. He first joined ABC News in 2003 as senior foreign affairs
correspondent.
Sherwood said Martha Raddatz will take on an expanded role
as ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent and will also replace Tapper
as the primary substitute anchor for This Week. When Christiane Amanpour
exited the Sunday morning public affairs program at the end of 2011, Tapper was
considered a likely candidate to replace her; instead George Stephanopoulos was
named to again assume the role.
Raddatz was formerly senior foreign affairs correspondent at ABC News and moderated this year's vice predisdential debate.
Tapper joins political director Amy Walter in departing ABC
News, whoalso announced Thursday she would leave the network to rejoin the Cook
Political Report.
