ABC News Hires Sandy Cannold as 'This Week' EP

Sandy Cannold has been tapped to replace Jon Banner as

executive producer of This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC News

president Ben Sherwood announced Thursday.





In August, Bannerleft the network after 25 years to join PepsiCo's global communications

team.





Cannold's first show will be Nov. 11; he will work on GMA

Weekend until then. He most recently served as EP of CNBC's Street

Signs and also produced their presidential primary debate last year.

He is also the cocreator of Squawk on the Street.





Sherwood's note to staff below:



I'm pleased to report that Sandy Cannold is joining ABC

News as Executive Producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.



Sandy comes to us with over 20 years in television.

He has produced almost every kind of program including long-form documentaries

and live events. He also has considerable expertise in program

development. Most recently he served as Executive Producer of

CNBC's Street Signs and produced CNBC's presidential primary

debate in 2011 - the network's highest rated program of the year.



Sandy was co-creator of the widely popular Squawk

on the Street, the first program ever to broadcast from the NYSE during

market hours, giving it immediacy and urgency that stand out even seven years

after its debut.



As an intern at WNYW when Pan Am flight 103 went down

over Lockerbie in December 1988, Sandy knew immediately he wanted to be a

journalist.



His love of politics began in the 7th grade

when he volunteered for Rep. John B. Anderson, an Independent candidate for the

White House in 1980. At CNBC, he oversaw political coverage in 2008 and

2010. Sandy was behind the scenes for one of the most memorable debates

of the GOP primary race when Rick Perry famously couldn't remember the third

government agency he would cut as president. We're fortunate that he will

bring his many talents to Sunday mornings and lead This Week to new

heights.



As you get to know Sandy, you'll quickly discover his

natural storytelling gifts, his passion for bold ideas, his obsession with golf

and, most of all, his devotion to family.



Sandy's first show will be November 11th. In

the interim, he will work on GMA Weekend.



Please join me in welcoming Sandy to ABC News.