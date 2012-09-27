ABC News Hires Sandy Cannold as 'This Week' EP
Sandy Cannold has been tapped to replace Jon Banner as
executive producer of This Week With George Stephanopoulos, ABC News
president Ben Sherwood announced Thursday.
In August, Bannerleft the network after 25 years to join PepsiCo's global communications
team.
Cannold's first show will be Nov. 11; he will work on GMA
Weekend until then. He most recently served as EP of CNBC's Street
Signs and also produced their presidential primary debate last year.
He is also the cocreator of Squawk on the Street.
Sherwood's note to staff below:
I'm pleased to report that Sandy Cannold is joining ABC
News as Executive Producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos.
Sandy comes to us with over 20 years in television.
He has produced almost every kind of program including long-form documentaries
and live events. He also has considerable expertise in program
development. Most recently he served as Executive Producer of
CNBC's Street Signs and produced CNBC's presidential primary
debate in 2011 - the network's highest rated program of the year.
Sandy was co-creator of the widely popular Squawk
on the Street, the first program ever to broadcast from the NYSE during
market hours, giving it immediacy and urgency that stand out even seven years
after its debut.
As an intern at WNYW when Pan Am flight 103 went down
over Lockerbie in December 1988, Sandy knew immediately he wanted to be a
journalist.
His love of politics began in the 7th grade
when he volunteered for Rep. John B. Anderson, an Independent candidate for the
White House in 1980. At CNBC, he oversaw political coverage in 2008 and
2010. Sandy was behind the scenes for one of the most memorable debates
of the GOP primary race when Rick Perry famously couldn't remember the third
government agency he would cut as president. We're fortunate that he will
bring his many talents to Sunday mornings and lead This Week to new
heights.
As you get to know Sandy, you'll quickly discover his
natural storytelling gifts, his passion for bold ideas, his obsession with golf
and, most of all, his devotion to family.
Sandy's first show will be November 11th. In
the interim, he will work on GMA Weekend.
Please join me in welcoming Sandy to ABC News.
