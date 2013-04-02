ABC News Hires CBS' Rebecca Jarvis
ABC News has made its second hire from CBS News in as many
days. FollowingMonday's news that Byron Pitts was joining the network as anchor and chief
national correspondent, it was announced Rebecca Jarvis would become its chief
business and economics correspondent.
Jarvis, who coanchored CBS This Morning Saturday and
covered financial and economic stories for CBS News, will join ABC in late
April.
"Deeply knowledgeable about financial news, Rebecca is
a versatile and aggressive reporter who will contribute immensely across every
program and platform," said ABC News president Ben Sherwood in a memo to
staff Tuesday.
Prior to CBS News, Jarvis spent three years at CNBC
reporting on the stock markets and covered the financial crisis for MSNBC and
NBC News.
Sherwood also announced promotions for two on its booking
team. Eric Avram becomes senior executive producer of division-wide interviews,
overseeing all ABC News booking teams, adding the investigative units to his
portfolio of medical, business and law & justice teams and Bob Woodruff's
unit. He reports to Sherwood.
Santina Leuci, who has led Good Morning America's booking team for almost a decade, has been
elevated to executive editorial producer for the news division, reporting to
Avram, though she will continue to report to senior EP Tom Cibrowski for GMA.
