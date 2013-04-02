ABC News Hires CBS' Rebecca Jarvis

ABC News has made its second hire from CBS News in as many

days. FollowingMonday's news that Byron Pitts was joining the network as anchor and chief

national correspondent, it was announced Rebecca Jarvis would become its chief

business and economics correspondent.

Jarvis, who coanchored CBS This Morning Saturday and

covered financial and economic stories for CBS News, will join ABC in late

April.

"Deeply knowledgeable about financial news, Rebecca is

a versatile and aggressive reporter who will contribute immensely across every

program and platform," said ABC News president Ben Sherwood in a memo to

staff Tuesday.

Prior to CBS News, Jarvis spent three years at CNBC

reporting on the stock markets and covered the financial crisis for MSNBC and

NBC News.

Sherwood also announced promotions for two on its booking

team. Eric Avram becomes senior executive producer of division-wide interviews,

overseeing all ABC News booking teams, adding the investigative units to his

portfolio of medical, business and law & justice teams and Bob Woodruff's

unit. He reports to Sherwood.

Santina Leuci, who has led Good Morning America's booking team for almost a decade, has been

elevated to executive editorial producer for the news division, reporting to

Avram, though she will continue to report to senior EP Tom Cibrowski for GMA.