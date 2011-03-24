ABC News To Co-Host GOP Presidential PrimaryDebate In Iowa

ABC News will co-sponsor a Republican

presidential primary debate with WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa the weekend of Dec.

10, in advance of the Iowa caucuses.

ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer and George

Stephanopoulos will moderate the debate, which will air nationally on ABC and

be live-streamed at ABCNews.com.

This is the second Republican presidential

primary debate the network has picked up. Last December ABC News said it would

host a debate in New Hampshire on a date between the Iowa caucuses and the New

Hampshire primary.

The exact date and location of the debate are to

be announced.