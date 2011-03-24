ABC News To Co-Host GOP Presidential PrimaryDebate In Iowa
ABC News will co-sponsor a Republican
presidential primary debate with WOI-DT in Des Moines, Iowa the weekend of Dec.
10, in advance of the Iowa caucuses.
ABC News anchors Diane Sawyer and George
Stephanopoulos will moderate the debate, which will air nationally on ABC and
be live-streamed at ABCNews.com.
This is the second Republican presidential
primary debate the network has picked up. Last December ABC News said it would
host a debate in New Hampshire on a date between the Iowa caucuses and the New
Hampshire primary.
The exact date and location of the debate are to
be announced.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.