ABC News' Chris Cuomo Jumps to CNN
ABC News' Chris Cuomo is joining CNN where he will have a
"major role" in a new morning show and anchoring and reporting on
major events across the network, it was announced on Tuesday.
Cuomo was most recently co-anchor of 20/20 and the
chief law and justice correspondent at ABC News. From 2006-09, he was the news
anchor for Good Morning America.
"Chris is an accomplished anchor who is already an
established name in morning television, as well as a widely respected
investigative journalist," said Zucker in a statement. "What I love
about Chris is that he is passionate about every story he tells, never forgets
about the viewer, and represents the type of journalism that makes CNN
great."
Cuomo is the second ABC News anchor to leave for CNN under
Zucker tenure, followingJake Tapper, and the third ABC Newser in the last year. JohnBerman exited to join CNN's 5-7 a.m. show Early Start last May.
News of Cuomo's hire comes on the same day as CNN Worldwide
managing editor MarkWhitaker announced his resignation.
