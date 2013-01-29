ABC News' Chris Cuomo Jumps to CNN

RELATED: Mark Whitaker Leaving CNN

ABC News' Chris Cuomo is joining CNN where he will have a

"major role" in a new morning show and anchoring and reporting on

major events across the network, it was announced on Tuesday.

Cuomo was most recently co-anchor of 20/20 and the

chief law and justice correspondent at ABC News. From 2006-09, he was the news

anchor for Good Morning America.

"Chris is an accomplished anchor who is already an

established name in morning television, as well as a widely respected

investigative journalist," said Zucker in a statement. "What I love

about Chris is that he is passionate about every story he tells, never forgets

about the viewer, and represents the type of journalism that makes CNN

great."

Cuomo is the second ABC News anchor to leave for CNN under

Zucker tenure, followingJake Tapper, and the third ABC Newser in the last year. JohnBerman exited to join CNN's 5-7 a.m. show Early Start last May.

News of Cuomo's hire comes on the same day as CNN Worldwide

managing editor MarkWhitaker announced his resignation.