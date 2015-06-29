ABC News to Bow Two Medical Docuseries in July

ABC News announced Monday it will premiere two medical docuseries featuring trauma cases from the scenes of the accidents in July.

Save My Life: Boston Trauma will premiere July 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC and follows the streets of Boston to the ERs of America’s top hospitals, Boston Medical Center, Massachusetts General and Brigham and Women’s.

Boston EMS premieres July 25 at 9 p.m. on ABC and follows a team of seasoned Boston first responders.

Terence Wrong serves as executive producer for both series, as well as Hopkins, Boston Med and NY Med. ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions produces for ABC News

“Even for an experienced team like ours, we were stunned by some of the heart-pounding medical miracles we saw performed,” said Wrong. “With half a dozen famous hospitals, Boston is a city of medical excellence like no other.”