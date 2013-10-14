ABC News' Ashton Named Recurring Co-Host on 'The Doctors'

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is joining CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors as a recurring co-host starting on Tuesday, Oct. 15, said Executive Producer Jay McGraw.

"Each appearance Dr. Ashton has made on The Doctors

over the years has resonated with our viewers," said McGraw in a

statement. "That, combined with her expertise as both a personal

physician and a medical correspondent, makes her a perfect fit for our

show."

Ashton, an OB/GYN, also is a senior medical contributor to ABC News and has appeared on Good Morning America and World News with Diane Sawyer. She joins The Doctors'

host, Dr. Travis Stork, an emergency room physician, as well as plastic

surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, pediatrician Dr. James Sears, urologist Dr.

Jennifer Berman, family medicine physician and sexologist Dr. Rachael

Ross and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Ian K.

Smith on the show's panel.

Ashton, who runs triathlons, maintains a private medical practice in Englewood, N.J.

"My passion has always been to break down the barriers between

doctors and patients and help people become engaged in their own

health," explains Dr. Ashton. "There's no other show which delivers as

much valuable and trustworthy health and wellness information every day

and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Now in its sixth season, The Doctors

is produced by McGraw's Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CTD.

McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano, Jeff Hudson and Dr. Phil

McGraw are executive producers.