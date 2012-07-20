ABC News Apologizes for Incorrectly Connecting Colorado Shooterto Tea Party
ABC News has issued a formal apology and clarification of an
earlier report that incorrectly stated that a Jim Holmes of a Colorado Tea
Party organization might be the suspect in the fatal shootings at a Aurora,
Colo., movie theater early Friday morning.
"ABC News and Brian Ross apologize for the mistake, and for
disseminating that information before it was properly vetted," the network said
in a correction posted to its website.
Brian Ross originally made the incorrect connection on Good Morning America
Friday, saying, "There is a Jim Holmes of Aurora, Colo., page on the Colorado
Tea Party site as well, talking about him joining the Tea Party last
year. Now we don't know if this is the same Jim Holmes -- but this is Jim
Holmes of Aurora, Colo."
The reporting was later clarified on-air during an ABC News special
report.
