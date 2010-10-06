ABC News Announces 'Be the Change: Save a Life' Series

ABC News announced Wednesday the launch of "Be the

Change: Save a Life," a yearlong project to focus attention on the illnesses

and health conditions disproportionately affecting the world's poorest

populations.

The series, led by World News anchor Diane Sawyer and ABC News Chief Health and

Medical Editor Dr. Richard Besser, will bow in December and will continue through

2011. "Be the Change" will also feature a Website focused on gathering stories

and providing more information and solutions for those who want to get

involved.

ABC News is investing over $4.5 million in the

project to cover personnel and production, and the Bill & Melinda Gates

Foundation will give a $1.5 million grant to help fund overseas travel and

foreign production costs.

"We are, as always, committed to in-depth

reporting on the global issues that matter to our audience -- and health is a

topic that touches every human being in the world," said ABC News

President David Westin. "Support from the Gates Foundation will help us,

literally, go that extra mile; we can cover the stories that ABC News is

passionate about, stories that will connect our American audience with the

struggles and solutions of families and doctors all over the planet, from

Africa to South America to Asia. And, even more important, we can offer people

the opportunity to get involved and truly save a life."

HIV, malaria, inadequate newborn care and a lack of

critical vaccines are among the issues the series will tackle.

"When I arrived at World News, one of our conversations was about focusing attention

on global health, and what works, particularly for children around the world,"

Sawyer said. "We have a bulging folder of ideas and reports on what can be

accomplished, often with little or no money."

"We believe that great storytelling can inform

decisions that could help to save lives," said Kate James, chief communications

officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "ABC News has a

tremendous history of reporting on important stories from the poorest regions

of the world, and we are excited to be a catalyst to help make sure these

stories are told."